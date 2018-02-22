Montella explains AC Milan flop after win against Man Utd
15 March at 10:00Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport after the surprising qualification to the quarter finals of the Champions League against Manchester United.
“We could made history and we did it”, Montella said.
“I am proud to have been part of this, we achieved an important target in a special stadium. It was a magic night. I feel we will be drawn against Bayern Munich, I hope we won’t play against Roma in the next stage. I want to meet my friend Di Francesco in the following stages.”
“I have no regrets about AC Milan. I wasn’t the manager they were looking for, now I only follow what the team does. Sevilla.”
Montella did also hit back at a few AC Milan players who have recently revealed that they work under Montella was not hard enough: “Here at Sevilla players complain because the work is too hard...”, the Italian tactician replied.
