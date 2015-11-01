Montella: ‘Here’s how Everton loanee can improve at AC Milan’

After a positive start to the season, AC Milan are not in the form of their lives right now. The rossoneri lost their last two Serie A games and are without a win in the last two. Sampdoria will be travelling to the San Siro tomorrow to face the Serie A giants.



AC Milan signed Gerard Deulofeu from Everton in the January transfer window and the Italian tactician has explained what the Spanish winger needs in order to have a successful spell at AC Milan.



“He was considered one of the best prospects in the world at the age of 18. I need to understand why he hasn’t become the player he should have become and I must help him to perform at his best. He has good dribbling skills but must improve in front of goal. Both him and Ocampos are very interesting players.”



AC Milan are also on the verge of signing former West Ham target Martin Caceres, a played Montella would be very happy to work with: “Negotiations are ongoing. If he’s fit he’s very strong. When he’ll arrive I’d be able to say more.”

