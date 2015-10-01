Montella: ‘I hope Pogba doesn’t play, here’s how we can beat Man Utd’
21 February at 11:00Here’s what Vincenzo Montella had to say about Sevilla’s Champions League clash against Manchester United (predicted line-ups).
“We must be foolish, our fans want us to make history and we want to make them happy. I am happy to face Mourinho”, Montella said during yesterday’s press conference.
“I am excited to face Manchester United and Mourinho. He is a pioneer of trainings methodologies, I’ve read his books, I studied him, he was one of the managers to follow when I began my managerial career.”
“He has much more Champions League games then me, it’s impossible to make a comparison between us, we must be foolish to beat Man Utd.”
“Sanchez? I think we’d need a cable to stop him. Pogba? He was the most expensive player in the world before the signing of Neymar. Honestly I hope he doesn’t play against us.”
Sevilla sit fifth in the La Liga table, six points behind Real Madrid who are currently in fourth position.
