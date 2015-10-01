Montella invited Gattuso to watch AC Milan training session...

Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia reveals that the relationship between sacked AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella and his successor Gennaro Gattuso is very good.



According to the report the two coaches really respect each other, so well that Vincenzo Montella invited Gattuso several times to AC Milan training sessions when Montella was in charge of the Rossoneri.



However, Gattuso refused because he did not want to destabilize Montella's position as he was being rumoured to replace Montella, something that came to pass at a later stage.



Vincenzo Montella was appointed as AC Milan manager in July 2016 and guided the team somewhat surprisingly to a 6th place finish however he was sacked less than a week ago after a disastrous start to the Serie A following a summer transfer window where the Rossoneri spent €200 million.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)