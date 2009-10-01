Montella: 'It is an important point. I am programming the future with the ownership'

After their 1-1 draw against Atalanta, Milan coach Vincenzo Montella spoke to Premium Sport, here is what he had to say: " I think Milan played a good game. We fought hard to come back into this game and in the end this is a very important point for us. Atalanta are a very hard team to beat and they were probably more constant than us tonight. The players are always ready to listen to what I have to say and we have a good group here".



MONTOLIVO - " He has been out for a long time, he played great tonight. A special mention to Romagnoli and De Sciglio as they played hard even if they weren't in top shape. Bacca came on with the right spirit as he helped us to fight back and I thank him for this".



FUTURE? - " We are programming Milan's future together. We will go on a Chinese tour this summer and we will then start our training camp on July 3rd or 4th. The management have confidence in me and I am very happy to be here. They are ready to begin an important project ...".



CASSANO AND THE FANS - " Cassano always says what he thinks without any fear. The fans? I am lucky to coach a team like Milan at my age. I have a great understanding with the fans and the management and I have a team who are ready to follow me".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)