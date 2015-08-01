Montella join AC Milan, Napoli & Inter in race for Barça winger

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that FC Barcelona have not received any formal offers for Gerard Deulofeu who had hoped to feature more at Camp Nou in order to join Spain at the Russian World Cup this Summer.



The winger has reportedly been followed closely by Inter, AC Milan and Napoli who look to bolster the quality of depth in their squads to maintain their form over the rest of the season.



According to the report unnamed sources inside the club deny the persistent claims, mainly arising from Italy, that one of these three clubs are close to signing the Spaniard, at the moment.



Furthermore Mundo Deportivo report that former AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella who recently took over the reigns at Sevilla is joining the race to sign the player he coached at the Rossoneri last season claimingDeulofeu could be a star at Sevilla.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)