Vincenzo Montella is not happy about the refereeing in the recent Juventus - Milan tie, recently remonstrating that “Juve’s players always complain en masse”.

Milan lost the recent Derby with Juventus 2-1, thanks to a controversial Paulo Dybala penalty being awarded in the 97th minute. This isn’t the first decision that has swung Juve’s way in a key game, from penalties not being given to Inter to Napoli also having spot kicks waved away in recent losses.

It’s not been one-way traffic, as the Partenopei themselves scored a goal that was slightly offside against Juventus, but many have had the impression that the Bianconeri have been getting the rub of the green.

Later on, off-camera, a number of Coaches as well as referees Rocchi, Tagliavento and Refereeing Association president Nicchi gathered to listen to a lecture by Premier League champion Claudio Ranieri.

That’s when Montella chose to speak, complaining that “Romagnoli, on the other hand, was carded after he protested for the first time.”

have reported that the Milan Coach expressed his unhappiness at yesterday’s prize-giving ceremony, where Maurizio Sarri was voted handed the Golden Bench award.