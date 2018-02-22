Montella: Juventus needed luck to beat Tottenham
11 March at 19:00Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella certainly has experience going up against top Italian teams like Juventus.
Following his side’s defeat at the hands of Valencia, which almost certainly eliminates them from Champions League play next season, the manager spoke about Juventus’ elimination of Tottenham this week.
“The Bianconeri have a winning spirit and mentality, and they have great players. In addition to this they also have a great coach like Allegri. However, it also takes a bit of luck to go to the next round and the Bianconeri have definitely had it. Luck is essential and at these levels and the speech is valid for all the teams, not just for Juventus.”
Sevilla have a difficult test coming up next week as they look to eliminate Manchester United from Champions League play. The teams square up against each other on Tuesday at Old Trafford. Both the Red Devils and Sevilla played to a scoreless draw in Spain last week.
