Things aren’t going too well in Casa Milan.

​Coach Vincenzo Montella has come under some criticism this weekend following a disappointing 2-0 loss on the road to Sampdoria, and was called in by Milan’s higher-ups

The Rossoneri find themselves languishing in sixth place, already six points short of leaders Juventus.

“We shouldn’t look for one or more guilty parties,” Montella said following his meeting with the Rossoneri hierarchy.

“The club has asked me to intervene so as to make sure this kind of performance doesn’t happen again, and not to interfere with the formations and the players, which pertain only to me”.

The Diavolo has also lost heavily to Lazio on the road, the 4-1 scoreline disillusioning some over the prospect of a quick turnaround.

“I think that the criticism is fair, it was right to make them today, too. We all agree on the fact that the performance was below the standards of attitude that is typical of Milan”.