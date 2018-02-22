Montella: "Messi is an alien. Hope he isn't on earth tomorrow."

Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella has hailed Lionel Messi as being an alien, ahead of the club's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.



Montella joined Sevilla as the club's manager after being axed by AC Milan back in November last year. The Andalusian side is seventh in the La Liga and famously knocked Manchester United out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 of the competition.



In the club's pre-match press conference ahead of the Copa del Rey final, Montella praised Messi, saying that the Argentine belongs to another planet. He said: "Messi is an extraterrestrial. But I hope he is not on earth tomorrow."



"When he is on the ball, it is very tough to get it so it will be important to not let him have the ball. Every game is different. We have seen we can beat Barcelona. But that is without reducing and losing concentration and by staying focused all the time."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)