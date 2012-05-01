Montella names the best signing of AC Milan this summer

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella released an interview with Premium Sport at the end of yesterday’s game against Crotone. The Italian tactician shared his thoughts on the game as well as on the club’s transfer market campaign which has been outstanding so far with 11 players signed by the new board and the new ownership.



​Montella was asked who is the player who had surprised him the most so far and his reply was not one you would imagine: “If we want to become a competitive team we must improve and we must manage game better. We received too many yellow cards when we were 3-0 up. Kalinic will arrive soon and we’ll have three top strikers.”



“The most surprising player so far is Kessié. I didn’t expect him to be so strong. I know he was strong, but like this. He has room for improvement, just like Andre Silva. He will become a great striker.”

