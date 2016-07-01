Montella names the only AC Milan striker that will surely start tonight

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella held a press conference on the eve of the game against SPAL. The rossoneri play their second successive home game tonight after Sunday’s win against Udinese. Talking to assembled media, Montella named the only striker that will be surely in the starting XI tonight.



“Andre Silva? He was happy on Sunday and took the acclaim of the supporters at the end of the game – Montella said -. Tomorrow he will play but I’ve yet to decide who to play alongside him”.



Andre Silva netted a hat-trick in AC Milan’s return to Europe. The Portuguese star netted three goals against Austria Wien last week and is not looking for his first goal in Serie A.



Either Suso or Calhanoglu could start alongside the former Porto star tonight. If Montella picks up Suso, the Spaniard will play close to Andre Silva, whilst Calhanoglu would be played as an attacking midfielder.

