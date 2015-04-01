Milan coach Vincenzo Montella spoke to Mediaset Premium's microphones at the end of the 2-0 victory over Craiova, with the next round of the Europa League on his mind. It was a positive victory, but moreso considering the impact of the San Siro crowd, packed with 65,000 people.

ON THE MATCH - "The rhythm and the speed of play have improved but we can still improve in this area. I am really very pleased with the new players who did well. It was a beautiful night, the fans deserved credit for the love that they gave us."

ON THE FANS - "I think they have given a demonstration of deep love. It is a great responsibility, we have had a wonderful evening and we want them to be there for others. The desire and the will to do the utmost, in part, is seen."

ON CUTRONE - "He had a great game. I have a lot of young players, Cutrone had a great game and the youth are growing up well. He can stay, he is demonstrating he can be in this squad. To leave would depend on many things and from the market, but I think Cutrone can grow even more with Milan "

BONUCCI - "I think soon, surely the next game. Executives have managed to multiply the loaves and fish and have been very good creating a present and future heritage because several young players arrived."