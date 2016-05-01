Vincenzo Montella, after winning against Craiova, spoke to the Sky Sports microphones:

Analysis after the game?

"I could not wait any longer, we were a bit slow in the construction, but everything was foreseeable. They did more than we did, I liked how the team suffered. It is an important result but we must not underestimate the return leg. "

Big absences?

"Some new footballers are entering. We are under construction, we will find a way to include everyone.”

Defense of 3 or 4?

"I still have not decided, Bonucci can play in both ways. We used 3 in the second half to have a more of the play, we have done it in part."

Should we expect a Milan with a fixed game system or will it be a chameleonic Milan?

"I have players so that we can do anything. There are so many and it is difficult in a short time to figure out so many options, so my idea is to have a reference form with variations or there is a risk of getting confused. At the moment we will use 4-3-3 but we can still change. It will also depend on the players, some have not yet trained with the team."

How was Donnarumma’s match?

"He had a great save, we found out how he had left him. He deserves credit for making it at the decisive moment of the game, and he had with a great performance.”