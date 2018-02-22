Montella walking on thin ice after Barcelona humiliation
23 April at 11:20Vincenzo Montella’s Sevilla future is in serious doubt after the 5-0 defeat at hands of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final this past week-end.
According to Mundo Deportivo, chiefs of Sevilla had an ‘emergency meeting’ yesterday night to decide the future of the Italian tactician who has failed to live to expectations after being hired to replace Eduardo Berrizo.
The meeting had initially been scheduled for Tuesday but it was anticipated because of the N’Zonzi case that ‘exploded’ after the final.
The Frenchman, in fact, was spotted in a disco after that his side had lost 5-0 against Barcelona on Saturday night.
Montella is expected to get sacked before the end of the season. Joaquin Caparros should replace the former AC Milan manager. Caparros watch Sevilla-Barcelona from the stands of the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night.
The future of Sevilla director of football Oscar Arias is also in doubt.
