Montella prepares to line-up a ‘new’ AC Milan

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is preparing to line-up a new formation tomorrow with the rossoneri who will be facing newly-promoted Serie A side SPAL at the San Siro. The Italian tactician was asked several questions regarding AC Milan’s formation during today’s press conference and Montella revealed a new position his midfield star Calhanoglu could cover tomorrow.



“I think Calhanoglu can play with Bonaventura”, Montella said.



“He [Calhanoglu] has great vision and good passing skills as well. They can play together, for sure. Maybe it’s better to have one of them a little more advanced.”



Or reporter from Milanello Daniele Longo reports Montella could use the ‘usual’ 3-5-2 formation tomorrow adding this new tactical change. Calhanoglu could play behind Andre Silva in a 3-5-1-1 system with Suso left on the bench. Montella will try this solution in the future, maybe starting from tomorrow when SPAL will travel to the San Siro trying to take at least one point home.

