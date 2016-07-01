Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is ready to rotate his squad once again for tonight’s visit of Serie A new boys SPAL to the San Siro. As he stated in Tuesday’s press-conference, Portuguese play-maker Andre Silva will be a definite starter and Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu will also return to the starting XI.



Big Croatian striker Nicola Kalinic will keep his place up front after Sunday’s brace against Udinese but the two unlucky losers look set to be Italian midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura and Spanish striker Suso.



Montella explained to the media yesterday that he would not be scared to rotate his squad this season and that player’s should get ready to be disappointed. The 23-year-old Suso has already been grabbing headlines after a reported spat with Montella over his lack of first-team opportunities as he negotiates a new contract with the Rossoneri.



Montella stated that the atmosphere was now calm and that a renewal was on the table. Should Suso be omitted this evening, it will surely only add more fuel to the already smouldering fire.