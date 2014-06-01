Montella reveals AC Milan's 'only' mistake

Former AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport the day after his sacking. “I didn’t expect the club’s decision, it was a normal day for me. I was surprised by the timing of their decision. I think the team was reacting well.”



“I met Mirabelli after the training and he told me that the club had decided to sack me. I think it not the directors’ choice but a decision made by the owners. I don’t like farewells but every player was sad to see me leave, they showed me their affection, each one of them, also players like Paletta or Montolivo who are not regular starters.”



“The biggest mistake was to have too many expectations. I won 33 games out of 66 in charge of AC Milan, we won the Italian Supercup last season and we managed to qualify for European competitions after such a long time. I’m happy to share these results with other people at the club.”



“I’ve never had problems with Mirabelli, we respect each other. There’s no one guilty for this situation but if there is lack of results it’s always the manager’s fault.”



“I’m on very good terms with Gattuso, I hope he will take AC Milan back to the top. I think I deserved to remain in charge for the next few games that, in theory, may be simpler than the others, the team was reacting well. Potentially AC Milan are strong enough to be among the top clubs, but it takes time to see improvements and the players’ full potential.”

