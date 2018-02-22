Montella reveals his favorites to become Italian national team coach

Ex-Milan coach and current Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella spoke to Fox Sports about his future as well as the Italian national football team, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Italy? There aren't any possibilities of me joining the national team as of today. I am happy were I am and there wasn't any contacts with the national team. Also, I think that you need to have white hair to coach the national team and I don't have many right now! Favorites? I think that Costarcurta will take his time and make the right decision. I know that there are many quality Italian coaches around so I am sure the national team will be in good hands. Mancini and Ranieri both have a ton of international experience and they both have white hair... . Barcelona? We will have to play like we always do. We know that they are very strong so we will have to be sharp. Messi? I hope that they will give him a rest day and keep him fresh for Tuesday! ".