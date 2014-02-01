Montella reveals one reason why AC Milan lost against Sampdoria

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella talked to Sky Sport at the end of the game against Sampdoria and the Italian tactician was of course not happy with the rossoneri performance.



“We were just insufficient”, Montella told the Italian broadcasters.



“It’s difficult to explain and I am really sorry for the performance of the lads. We deserved to lose, we played a very bad game and we have no excuses.”



“We should remember, however, that we are the youngest team in Serie A and that sometimes we lack of experience. We could have drawn this game if we had a bit more experience but it’s normal to have highs and lows when you have young footballers.”



“I am not worried, I am disappointed. I want to understand the reason of this bad performance, maybe some of the players are tired because they have been playing many games. Zapata in place of Musacchio? He is similar to the other Zapata...”

