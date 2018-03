Safe to say Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella could not hide his satisfaction for his side’s 2-1 over Manchester United yesterday night.Montella told Spanish media how Sevilla managed to achieve such a great result.“I am happy because”, Montella said. “We are very happy for the lads and for the fans, it’s a special night.for the last 60 years.”“We’ve really improved out defensive approach.and this time they made the difference for us.”“We were in control of the game in the first part, we didn’t let them create many goal chances, in the second half we were more concrete.Some of our players sing the songs of the fans in the dressing room.”