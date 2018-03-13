Montella reveals secrets behind Sevilla’s win against Man Utd
14 March at 09:50Safe to say Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella could not hide his satisfaction for his side’s 2-1 over Manchester United yesterday night. The La Liga side unexpectedly eliminated the Red Devils’ from Europe’s elite competition and after the final whistle at the Old Trafford Montella told Spanish media how Sevilla managed to achieve such a great result.
“I am happy because it was an historic night”, Montella said.
“We are very happy for the lads and for the fans, it’s a special night. Sevilla had not qualified for the quarter finals of the Champions League for the last 60 years.”
“We’ve really improved out defensive approach. Against Valencia we did a very similar game to this one but individual mistakes can change the game and this time they made the difference for us.”
“We were in control of the game in the first part, we didn’t let them create many goal chances, in the second half we were more concrete. We’re happy Ben Yedder was the decisive player. Fans? We’re happy for them as well, we have a special connection. Some of our players sing the songs of the fans in the dressing room.”
