Montella's job at AC Milan on the line after meeting with execs

It’s not even October yet, and the seat under AC Milan manager is getting very hot. After his club’s disappointing 2-0 defeat in Genoa to Sampdoria, Milan executives came out with some strong words about the manager.



Marco Fassone, the managing director of the club, did not hold back after the match. “These defeats should not be considered as routine: Milan must not lose against opponents considered weaker than us. There is no alibi, the attitude must change quickly.”



Both Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli met with Montella before training on Monday. It was the second time this season they have met with the the manager after a loss. Earlier they felt the need to speak with him following Milan’s defeat to Lazio.



It isn’t necessary to have been in the room with them to know Montella’s job is at stake. Both his fate and Milan’s Champions League aspirations are at stake over the club’s next two league matches. But before they take on Roma and Inter, they will take the pitch Thursday against Croatian side Rijeka on Thursday.