Montella says winger linked with AC Milan 'talks too much'

Vincenzo Montella released a classic pre match press conference at Milanello on Saturday afternoon and our reporter Daniele Longo was on the spot to report the words of the Italian tactician.



“Tomorrow’s game against Bologna will be like a final for us. We have yet to win a game with the new ownership and I have won 99 Serie A games as a manger, I am optimistic we can snatch a good result. Europa League play off are no problem for me. We want to qualify for Europe but we have a 1% advantage on Fiorentina, our closest competitor.”



“Bologna are a very balanced team, they are relaxed because they have already survived this season and that could be an advantage for us but we can’t take things for granted. Bacca al Lapadula can play together, we’ll play with three strikers tomorrow.”



“We had three objectives at the beginning of the season: qualify for the Europa League, honour the Coppa Italia and win the Italian Supercup. We’ve almost reached them all because we still need to qualify for Europe. The Champions League finalists eliminated us from the Coppa Italia and finishing ahead of Inter would be great too. It would be the first time in the last few years."



As for Papu Gomez who has openly admitted that Montella wants to sign him, he jokingly replied: “He’s a good player, but he talks to much.”

