Milan coach Vincenzo Montella spoke from “Ballroom 2" at the Marriott Hotel in Skopje on the eve of the return of Europa League playoffs against the Macedonian club Shkendija. Here are his words:

ABOUT OBJECTIVES - "We have both the league and the European League. Tomorrow we will have access to the group stage."

ON FORMATION - "It will be a different team than the first leg. The first is because I have a deep roster. Sunday we have Cagliari and many national players will leave. And then, until December, we will play once every three days. There will be normal turnover."

SCUDETTO - "Thank you for your confidence. The Italian championship is very difficult and there are teams that are ahead of us, but we are a good team and we can play among the top spots."

ON TOMORROW - "I expect a different game. In the first they paid for the excitement of San Siro. We wanted to do well at the start and I'm sure it will be a difficult game."

ON THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TWO TEAMS - "It's not in my thoughts. We have to grow in mentality. There are games where we can not afford to slow down and we have to achieve our goals. Tomorrow we must show our growth, which must be constant and fast.”

ON ANDRE SILVA AND CUTRONE - "A team can not be fossilized on one model. We are deep in attack, even without Kalinic. After the international break, where one will go with Portugal and the other to the Under 21s, maybe it will be a great cycle where we will need everyone."

ON ROMAGNOLI AND NIANG - "Alessio has always been considered inconspicuous, both old and new, even in the face of very important offers. He can grow a lot, he can play well in a 3 or 4 man defense. He has big margin for improvement. I'm sorry about Mbaye, with him I have a great relationship and playing in Milan must be a joy, not a stress. I expected something more from him. I hope he can feel better soon, as I'm happy to have someone here who is enthusiastic and not stressed."

ON THE MILAN ORIGIN - "I am proud and proud of what we are doing. There are so many players who have made me understand that I want to be present and this is a strong point in a team."