Montella speaks out after AC Milan sacking

Speaking to the microphones of Calciomercato.com and Premium Sport, Vincenzo Montella discussed his feelings in the aftermath of being sacked as coach of AC Milan: “This was the first ever sacking in my career, but there we go. We lacked something, but I definitely have my conscience in place. Was I expecting to be sacked? Because of how we played yesterday, no.”



Prior to this brief encounter, he was also interviewed by Sky Sport and once again appeared to be quite accepting of his fate: “I’m sorry because my team was following me, was growing but football is what it is: we have to accept it. Small margins often decide important games. I accept the club’s decision. I was close to Mirabelli and Fassone, but I also think about the staff at Milanello who I did not have the chance to say a proper goodbye to.



“I am proud to have coached a team that I will always carry in my heart and whom I supported as a child. I have some personal satisfaction as we won a trophy and brought Milan back to Europe. There are positives to be taken. I really wish the players the best because they deserve it. It’s a really good group, and I wish the best of luck to Rino, who is a friendly, loyal and trustworthy man.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)