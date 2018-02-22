Montella teases Man Utd ahead of Bayern Munich showdown
02 April at 21:20Vincenzo Montella, head coach of Sevilla, spoke to the media ahead of his side's clash with Bayern Munich in Champions League.
"The physical condition doesn't worry me because it's the head that controls the feet and hopefully it'll provide motivation. I'm only worried about the condition of Mercado and Navas, the rest of the group is fine."
Montella's side managed to knock out Manchester United in the least round of Champions League, winning the second leg away from home by 2-1. However, Montella believes that his side isn't done yet, as they will do everything to advance.
"We have already made history, but we want to take advantage of our chances until the end. This is a city that can reach the final always or at least almost always."
It remains to be seen how much of an opposition Sevilla can be against the mighty Bayern Munich, who at least for now remain favourites to win.
