Montella to Sevilla: announcement imminent

Former AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella is set to be appointed as new Sevilla manager and according to our sources and official announcement is expected to be released in the coming hours.



The Italian tactician has reached an agreement to join the La Liga side who had also talked to Walter Mazzarri and Javi Garcia after the departure of Edoardo Berizzo who has been diagnosed with cancer.



​Montella is set to rescind his contract with AC Milan before formally joining the La Liga giants. The former rossoneri boss is set to reunite with his former players at Sampdoria Joaquin Correa and Luis Muriel whilst former Juventus ace Enzo Maresca is set to join Montella and become his assistant given that the former Italy midfielder has already played at the Sanchez Pizjuan during his playing career.



​Montella to Sevilla is basically a done deal: the Spaniards are set to announce the appointment of the former AC Milan manager in the coming hours.

