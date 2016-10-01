Montella unveiled as new Sevilla coach: "I will talk to Nzonzi"

Former AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has been presented as La Liga side new coach earlier today.



Montella began the the press conference by thanking his new employers: "Thank you to Sevilla for giving me this opportunity. In the short-term, my objective is to win and this is the ideal club for me to express my ideas of football. It’s a great chance for me. I am enchanted by the stadium, the club and the spirit of Sevilla, which I witnessed when Fiorentina came here in the Europa League as well as this season in the Champions League."



The former Fiorentina coach was asked about the future of midfielder Nzonzi stating that: "N’Zonzi is a very strong player. One of my objectives is to speak to him, understand what his ideas are. As far as I am concerned, he is an important player. So far, we haven’t discussed transfer strategy with the club. We spoke about my ideas for the team that we already have. We are a family and as such make decisions together. There is immense potential in this squad."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)