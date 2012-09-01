According to reports on Sky Sport 24, Milan coach Vincenzo Montella is set to make an audacious bid to bring Daniele De Rossi to the club this summer. The 32-year-old Italian international has spent his entire career at his hometown club Roma and is understood to be close to extending his stay at the Stadio Olimpico.



Montella however, is aware that his former team-mate would be a free-agent at the end of the current campaign and is willing to try to tempt him to join him at the San Siro. De Rossi has always maintained he has no intention of playing for another club in Italy and indeed, has turned down lucrative offers from the likes of Real Madrid in the past after listening to his heart, not his head.



Although it’s highly unlikely that the midfielder would leave his current employer, until there is actually something in black & white, Montella continues to live in hope.