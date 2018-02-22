Montella warns Roma ahead of Barcelona Champions League showdown
01 April at 11:10Barcelona were held to 2-2 draw by Sevilla yesterday night in a game that Vincenzo Montella’s side hoped to win having enjoyed a 2 goal lead for the entire second half. Late Barcelona goals came courtesy of Luis Suarez and Leo Messi and allowed Barcelona to draw the game.
Talking to media after the final whistle, Montella said: “We didn’t do enough to close the game, we should have done more. When Messi entered the pitch the game changed. I am nervous, just like the lads, because we played a great game for 88 minutes. I have yet to talk to my players, but we played a very good game for 88 minutes.”
Barcelona are now due to face Roma at the Nou Camp and Montella ‘advised’ his compatriots ahead of their Champions League showdown: “Di Francesco knows what to do but it may be easier for them if Messi doesn’t play.”
Go to comments