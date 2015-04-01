Morata already unhappy at Chelsea
14 August at 18:45Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is unhappy at his new side and has remained in touch his former Real Madrid teammates, warning them against making the move from the La Liga giants, according to Diario Gol via the Daily Express.
The Spaniard has reportedly been in touch with his former teammates at Real Madrid and told them that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.
Morata moved from Real Madrid this summer window for a club record of £70m.
The 24-year-old attacker also admitted last week in an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca that he was feeling the pressure of his big-money move to West London.
"I admit it's a very important amount but I have the personality to play calmly and to stay on my path," he said.
"I've only had two pre-season games, 15 minutes officially and a missed penalty, and they're already killing me, so I know what's ahead.
