Alvaro Morata and Diego Pablo Simeone were spotted while talking and laughing during Real Madrid’s 3-0 against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.The Argentinean tactician is an admirer of the Spanish striker and according to reports in Spain Simeone hadThe former Juventus star, however, has revealed what Simeone really told him during the Champions League semi-final first leg.“He came to me and asked me a croissant from the brand I have launched”, Morata told reporters after Real Madrid’s 4-0 win against Granada yesterday night.Morata is reported to be looking for an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu where he has not been playing on a regular basis so far this season.The former Juve striker made return to the Spanish capital after spending two years in Turin where he won two Coppa Italia and two Serie A titles.are said to be the most interested clubs in signing the talented Spanish striker.