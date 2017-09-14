Alvaro Morata has answered team-mate Eden Hazard, claiming that his Belgian team-mate is right about his penchant for scoring headers.

Speaking after Chelsea downed Leicester City, Hazard had joked that Morata

The Spaniard - acquired for a massive 65 million this summer - agrees, despite having already managed three goals in four EPL appearances.

He told Chelsea’s official website: ‘At the moment, I’ve only scored and assisted with my head for Chelsea, so I hope to use my feet as well soon!

‘It’s true that English football is different to Italy and Spain. You don’t have much time to calm down, or relax, because all the time the ball is on fire.

The former Juventus man scored 27 goals in all competitions there in two seasons, but showcased both his hard work and technique, as well as a tendency to miss easy goals.

‘You need to be in good condition to play here and approach every match with a good mentality, Morata continued.

‘In terms of the marking, it is probably the same here as in Italy with the teams that are maybe not at the top of the league – those teams are compact and it’s hard for us sometimes to break them down.

‘But when the other team wants to play with the ball, you can find space. That’s when you find the spaces to attack the other team.’

needs to score with his feet”