Morata: ‘Here’s why I joined Chelsea’
11 August at 14:10New Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has released an interview with Marca to talk about his first weeks in South West London. “It was a long summer, I had to take some very important decisions”, Morata (who got married a few months ago) said.
“I am trying to adapt to a new philosophy and a new manager. Conte wanted to sign me when he was at Juventus but he left before I joined the club.”
“I didn’t notice he wanted to sign me at Chelsea, but when I became aware of his interest I decided to move to Chelsea straight away. I thought I had to come to Chelsea because he wanted me so badly at Juve. In a way, I was indebted to him.”
“Conte doesn’t me to move as a classic centre-forward, he wants more from me.”
“I managed to adapt to Serie A and I will do the same in England even if I still need to understand what Conte really wants because he is asking me something that nobody has ever asked me before. I will play in different positions but I only need to build the basis, then everything will be easier.”
“I know Chelsea have invested a lot to have me here but I have enough personality to remain calm. I’ve only played two friendlies and 15 minutes in an official game. I missed a penalty but they are already criticising me. I’ve understand what I have ahead, but I know that’s the price to pay for such a big price-tag. This motivates me to work harder.”
“It was not easy to leave Real Madrid because I don’t think I will return there for the third time in my career. I would have stayed for my teammates but I want a leading role and I am in the right place to have it.”
