Davide Astori's passing shook the entire world of football, most importantly the Italian Serie A. Everyone has been thinking about him as he was a well known player within the league. Other than Fiorentina, the Italian national team defender also played for AC Milan (in their youth sector), Cagliari and Roma. Here is what Alvaro Morata had to say on the matter: "Astori was a great man and a great football player. I send my sympathies to his family, his friends and Fiorentina. Rest in peace Davide". You can view his original message bellow.