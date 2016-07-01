Morata reveals Chelsea’s best quality

Chelsea star Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick against Stoke today making it six goals in six appearances in league games this season.



The Spaniard talked to Sky Sport after the final whistle at the Bet 365 Stadium. The former Juventus and Real Madrid star praised Chelsea for their surgical finishes against the Potters but highlighted how the Blues failed to do the same against Arsenal one week ago.



“The most important thing and that we won because it’s always difficult to know how things will go, we must think about the Champions League as well. We were surgical, sometimes the ball doesn’t want to get in, this time we were more surgical.”



​Chelsea sit now third in the table, just three points behind Manchester City and Manchester United. Antonio Conte’s side will face Pep Guardiola’s team next week at the Stamford Bridge. Morata is in fine form for Chelsea this season as he has six goals in as much appearances this season.

