Chelsea and Spain striker Alvaro Morata talked to El Pais on the eve of Spain’s challengeagainst Italy in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. He will be lining up against many of his former Juve companions. “The Azzurri defense? I immediately think of Chiellini, it's as if they put you in a cage with a gorilla and you have to steal the food. Then there's Bonucci playing the big ball from his feet. All the actions go through him, he is the organizer of the game from the back. Bonucci could do well as a midfielder, and then there is Barzagli who has power and positioning. Buffon? An alien. He and Casillas are the two best goalkeepers in history. Italy is very good at defending. I like to see them play. They have enormous qualities in attack.”

CHELSEA - "I've come to a big team, my goal is to win titles. Destiny has given me that chance and I want to exploit it. I've always been seen as a player with prospects, but this year I just want to start to be seen in another way. Chelsea has made a tremendous economic effort to take me away from Real Madrid. From Conte, to the fans, to the club, I have all the cards in place to do well. I finally can play five games in a row, which never happened with Real Madrid. The Blues have an Italian style of play, here the striker has to be a point of reference. In England there is another rhythm compared to Spain, where for example there is more time to think about the game, which is why the Premier League is one of the most interesting championships to watch."