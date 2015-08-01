Morata reveals why he rejected Tottenham move

Alvaro Morata is doing pretty well at Chelsea as he has been a very important piece within Antonio Conte's squad. Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino had recently revealed that his club did have interest in the young Spanish striker a few seasons ago. Here is what Morata had to say about this in an interview with Sky Sport:



"Yes Pochettino did tell me that we could've played together but at that moment in time, there were no possibilities of me leaving Real Madrid...".



Since then, Morata was loaned out to Juventus before then being re-acquired by Real Madrid. He has since moved to Chelsea as he is now a very important player for the Blues. Morata has appeared in 25 games for Conte's club this year as he scored 12 goals and added 4 assists. Chelsea are coming off a big win against Stoke as they currently are second in the EPL standings, 2 points up on third placed Manchester United (who are currently playing).



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)