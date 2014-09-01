Morata says he needs time to adapt
28 August at 13:45Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata has said that he still needs time to adapt to English football, despite netting two goals in the league already this season.
Morata become Chelsea’s biggest ever transfer, moving from La Liga giants Real Madrid to the England capital this summer for £58m plus add-ons.
According to the Daily Mail, the Spaniard said after the Blues 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday:
'I'm happy because I scored, I took an assist and the team won,' Morata said on chelseafc.com.
'It was an important win. At Stamford Bridge we need to win all the games or try to take the three points.
'It's important for me to play and to make adaptations to my game. It's not easy: a new country, another language, another style of football.
'I need time for all the things in the Premier League but I'm okay, my team-mates give me a hand to make it easy and I'm very happy to be here.'
