Morata sends message to former Real Madrid teammates ahead of Barcelona clash

Álvaro Morata is Chelsea’s biggest hope. The Spanish forward will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League, once UEFA competition resumes in February next year. The former Real Madrid man will be one of Chelsea’s main protagonists as they aim to eliminate the La Liga side from Europe.



Soon after the draw was made, Morata received several messages from his former teammates at the Santiago Bernabéu. Within Real Madrid, many people trust that Morata and co. will be able to beat Barça in the first knockout round.



Álvaro himself is convinced that Chelsea have enough quality to be able to hurt Barça. He has told some members of Los Blancos’ squad that the midfield trio of Kanté, Bakayoko and Cesc can cause Ernesto Valverde’s side some problems.



The ability of Hazard to unlock defences will also give the Catalans a headache over who should play at right-back. In any case, Morata is very clear: Chelsea have what it takes to beat Barcelona.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)