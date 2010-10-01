Chelsea, Morata: 'Sooner or later I will likely work with Conte '
12 April at 21:40
Chelsea have been linked to a few strikers to replace Diego Costa, who will likely leave the club this coming summer. Other than Everton's Romelu Lukaku, Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata is also very high on Chelsea's wish-list as Antonio Conte likes him a lot.
MORATA SPOKE WITH CONTE- In an interview with the Guardian, Morata spoke about past conversations with Conte and Pochettino, here is what he had to say: " Many different EPL coaches have called me in the past. I spoke directly with Antonio Conte and Pochettino too (of Chelsea and Tottenham respectively). I told them the following: I don't know what is going to happen since it is up to Real Madrid. I am now still here. I love it here in Madrid but if I do leave someday, I am sure it will be for the EPL. Conte? He is the coach that has had to most trust in me. We never have had the chance to work together but I am sure we will sooner or later... ".
Morata has had a pretty solid season even if he hasn't seen a huge amount of playing time under Zidane. He scored 16 goals so far this season in all competitions for los blancos as he appeared in 32 games for Real Madrid ( but only started in 14 of those games).
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
