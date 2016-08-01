Morata to Chelsea? Real want Hazard or Courtois in exchange. As for Aguero....

Alvaro Morata to Chelsea? Real Madrid won't let him go that easily: According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid would like Chelsea to give them one between Eden Hazard or Thibaut Courtois for Alvaro Morata. Both players are very high on Real Madrid's wish-list.



Antonio Conte will probably need to replace Diego Costa this coming summer and other than Morata, Sergio Aguero is another player who he likes very much so. Aguero's future is in doubt as Chelsea would like to snatch him from Manchester City. It will take a lot of money to do so, but money isn't a problem for Chelsea owner Roman Abrahmovic.



Chelsea are coming off a big 3-1 win versus Arsenal this past week-end as they are first in the English Premier League standings. Conte's team will play Burnley FC next in the EPL as they have been in incredible form of late. This is Conte's first year in the EPL but his impact is already more than visible....