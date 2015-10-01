Morata-Zidane, the tension rises: Conte is waiting for him but Milan are on him too

Alvaro Morata's future is in doubt as the player might leave Real Madrid come summer time. He has been a luxury substitute for Zidane but Morata will likely want to get more playing time as he is in the peak of his career. Some Spanish papers have talked about rising tension between Zidane and Morata as a move seems possible.



CHELSEA ARE INTERESTED SO ARE MILAN - Antonio Conte's Chelsea are currently in pole position for him as the Italian tactician likes him a lot. With Diego Costa set to leave the club, Chelsea will need to find a replacement ans Morata fits the bill. What will his price-tag be? Real Madrid would like to get 80 million euros for him but considering the tension between the Spanish striker and the French coach, Real might have to lower their demands. Milan? They now have more financial availabilities as Morata is high on Mirabelli's list but it really won't be easy for them. Morata would like to get a 7 million euros per season salary, something that Milan is ready to offer him. Conte still is in pole position but Fassone and Mirabelli will give it their all....



By Federico Albrizio, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)