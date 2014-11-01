Moratti confident Inter can win Serie A this season

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti stopped to discuss Inter’s 5-0 victory over Chievo Verona with Premium Sport. He addressed several issues, ranging from the quality of Luciano Spalletti’s work to the debate surrounding how much Mauro Icardi is worth. Here is what he had to say after the Nerazzurri climbed to the top of Serie A after 15 rounds of action:



“Scudetto? Beyond the fact Inter always sets out to win the league, it seems to me there are solid foundations from which to work. It is certainly possible we can win.”



“Juve-Inter? I expect a great match because they both play well, with character and ambition. It should be a fantastic game.”



“Which coach reminds me of Spalletti? I have had different coaches, each with their own character and different ways of doing things. Spalletti is excellent.”



“Icardi’s release clause? Inter must evaluate whether his clause should be increased, but I personally think it should.”



(Premium Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)