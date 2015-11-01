Moratti explains difference between Spalletti, Mancini and Mourinho

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti talked to Sportitalia to confirm that he is not considering buying a 30% stake of the club from Eirk Thohir. The former Inter no.1, however, did also confirm that he misses being the president of the nerazurri.



“I miss being the president, there is a special adrenaline when you cover that role but I have no intention to buy stakes back from Thohir. I’ve already sold them, would be nonsense to buy them back.”



“Inter have had a great start to the season, Scudetto is not impossible the team must believe in it.”



“Spalletti is a winning manager, he has great values and huge ambitions. He is not like Mourinho, their teams play in a different way. He is not similar to Mancini either. Roma used to play some brilliant football, he will do the same at Inter.”



“I like watching football. There are some very interesting footballers in Serie A. Chiesa is one of them, Simone Verdi is a great player too. I like Gabriel Jesus outside Serie A.”

