Former Inter president spoke to Sportitalia microphones for a lengthy interview regarding his time in charge of the Nerazzurri club. These are some of the highlights of what Massimo Moratti had to say.

IBRA-ETO'O DEAL - "Probably my biggest deal, also seeing how things went with Eto'o, who made me win the Champions. I do not have bad thoughts on the coaches, I've always decided on firing or confirming by living in that particular situation, so in a certain sense I've always done well. (laughs) For players, however, it is a different situation. I can regretfully regret some guys I had to give up, for example, for budget issues."

RETURNING TO THE CLUB - "Without a doubt, I miss being president. You have a different adrenaline when you have such a role. However, I have no intention of repurchasing Thohir’s shares, as someone said, because I already had and sold them. It would be absurd. A new Moratti driving Inter? I believe with the management of clubs today, I do not think there is space for families to lead the clubs. But you never know, I did not know how to buy Inter after my dad."