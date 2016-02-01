Moratti: ‘Spalletti like Mourinho, Conte won’t join AC Milan’

Former Inter boss Massimo Moratti talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of this week-end’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Inter.



PERISIC – “He is so strong, he has strength and quality, I don’t see better wingers in Europe right now but he needs to have consistency. Spalletti was very important for him because he blocked his exit last summer.”



ICARDI – “He has improved because he has developed his style, he runs for the team but he is always fresh to have cold blood in front of the goal. I think his release clause must be improved, he wants to stay at Inter but we can’t be stressed by the market every summer...”



SKRINIAR – “Of course everybody wants to sign him, he is an incredible defender but we are Inter and we have great directors who signed him and do not want to sell him.”



SPALLETTI – “I’d never give him advices, I’ve explained him the mentality of an interista fan, but he already knew it. I also wanted to hire him but I never managed in the past. We were very close after the treble but he chose Zenit instead. He can read the player’s mind just like Mourinho. Players like Ranocchia, Santon and Brozovic are reborn.”



JUVE – “But Juve and us are fit right now, I hope it will be an exciting game. What I fear the most is their organization as well as Higuain and Dybala. I’d take the former Palermo to Inter, would you imagine Icardi and Dybala together?”



CONTE – “He is a great manager, the only difference with Spalletti is that Spalletti has yet to win a Serie A title, Conte has already won league titles in Italy and in England. If he’d joined Inter and failed it would have been Inter’s fault, Spalletti is 100% involved. A move to AC Milan? No, I don’t think so, he is a smart guy...”