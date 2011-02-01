Moratti speaks about Inter Milan struggles, Pastore
30 January at 13:05Former Inter Milan chairman Massimo Moratti spoke to Calciomercato.com about the club’s performance following the sale last year.
RIGHT NOW INTER IS STRUGGLING AFTER STARTING THE SEASON WELL. WHEN YOU WERE CHAIRMAN THEY FACED SIMILAR STRUGGLES IN DECEMBER:
It is not for me to try to identify the problem, over the years it has happened several times, but the methods have not always been the same. With Stramaccioni, for example, there were many injuries and the technician was very young, while in fact between the teams of Mancini and that of Spalletti there are similarities.
COULD THERE BE LOCKER ROOM PROBLEMS?
I do not know if it's that simple, probably yes. It happens that at a certain point they stop playing, they lose continuity, but it’s not necessarily the case.
COULD JAVIER PASTORE HELP THEM?
I do not know how much a new purchase could change things. I would like to see a reaction from the players who are here. The team is strong, the players are there, but they have to start playing again.
