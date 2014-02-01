More Chelsea interest as stars defender scores for Juve and Napoli
24 September at 10:11Chelsea are known to be long time admirers of Juventus and Napoli stars Alex Sandro and Faouzi Ghoulam. The Brazilian and the Algerian left-back scored one goal each yesterday to help their sides to seal crucial wins against Torino and SPAL respectively.
Juventus and Napoli remain the Serie A table leaders with 18 points each. The Old Lady won against Torino in the Derby della Mole thanks to a convincing 4-0 win. Alex Sandro scored the third goal for the bianconeri netting with a header a perfect corner kick of Miralem Pjanic from the right.
Ghoulam’s goal was much more important for Napoli than Alex Sandro was for Juve as the Algeria International netted a late winner for Napoli with a surgical right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area.
Juventus rejected several Chelsea bids for Alex Sandro last summer with the Blues who offered more than € 60 million to seal the transfer of the Brazilian star.
Ghoulam, on the other hand, was not chased by the Blues in the summer but the Premier League champions will reportedly make an attempt to sign him in January given that his contract expires in 2018 and Napoli have yet not reached an agreement to extend his contract.
