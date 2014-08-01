Manchester United have told Wayne Rooney that he can leave,

The Red Devils striker’s form has been up-and-down for a while, and has only managed two Premier League goals this season.

The Old Trafford side’s directors have told his agent that he can look for alternatives, but it looks like one Chinese club that is interested in him is having second thoughts already!

Speaking to Tianjin TV, Tianjin Quanjian president Fabio Cannavaro claims that, while his club showed an interest in Rooney, the Liverpool native wasn’t ideal for their purposes.

“We did make an approach for Rooney, but it was just a chat because he simply doesn’t suit our style of play.

“No further discussion was necessary. The truth is we had more frequent contact with Aubameyang.

"Unfortunately, our bid was rejected by Borussia Dortmund who said he was needed in this season’s Champions League.

are, according to FourFourTwo, just one of the clubs who have pulled out of the Rooney race, with Beijing Guoan, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG doing the same.